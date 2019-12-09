Anne Arundel County

High School Athletic Directors Earn Most in Maryland County

The county school's athletics coordinator says athletic directors are one of the most critical positions in high schools

The four highest-paid teachers in one Maryland county are high school athletic directors, each earning more than $114,000 per year.

The Capital reports the directors are employed by four separate high schools in Anne Arundel County.

The county's 10 highest-paid employees are all administrators, with the top earner being the superintendent, who is set to make nearly $280,000 in fiscal year 2020.

The county school's athletics coordinator says athletic directors are considered part of the teaching unit and are one of the most critical positions in high schools.

