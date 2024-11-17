Alexandria

Hayfield Secondary School football team allowed to participate in playoffs

By NBC Washington Staff

Alexandria, VA – October 25 – Hayfield runs onto the field Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, ahead of the the first half as No. 3 Riverdale Baptist takes on No. 4 Hayfield at Hayfield High School in Alexandria, Va. (Photo by Luke Johnson for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A Fairfax County Judge granted a temporary injunction Friday to allow the Hayfield Secondary School football team to participate in the postseason and compete in the playoffs.

The Virginia High School League issued a two-year postseason ban on the football team. The school was under scrutiny following allegations of improper recruiting.

The injunction means the Region 6C football playoff games that were scheduled for Friday night were postponed.

According to the playoff bracket just updated Friday afternoon, Hayfield will play Edison Nov. 21 at Hayfield.

