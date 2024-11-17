Hayfield Secondary School football team allowed to participate in playoffs

A Fairfax County Judge granted a temporary injunction Friday to allow the Hayfield Secondary School football team to participate in the postseason and compete in the playoffs.

The Virginia High School League issued a two-year postseason ban on the football team. The school was under scrutiny following allegations of improper recruiting.

The injunction means the Region 6C football playoff games that were scheduled for Friday night were postponed.

According to the playoff bracket just updated Friday afternoon, Hayfield will play Edison Nov. 21 at Hayfield.