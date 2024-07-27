Gunman shoots car driven wrong way down a one-way DC street

A gunman opened fire on a car full of young women driving the wrong way down a one-way street early Thursday in Northwest D.C.

About 1:30 a.m., the driver of a Toyota RAV4 accidentally turned the wrong way from Hiatt Place NW onto the 1400 block of Park Road in Mount Pleasant.

Shots were fired, hitting one of the five women in the SUV, according to the police report. The rear passenger side window shattered, and flying glass cut a passenger.

“What we think is, the shooter in this case likely believed something was going to happen to them and they pulled out a weapon and fired at this vehicle,” D.C. police Cmdr. James Boteler said.

The frightened and panicked driver kept going before flagging down a police officer in the 1300 block of Columbia Road. The officer called for an ambulance. Both injured women were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspected gunman’s image was captured on a nearby surveillance camera.

