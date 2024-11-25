The following content is created in partnership with Global Group Media on behalf of featured businesses and individuals. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBC Washington's editorial staff. Click here to learn more about Global Group Media.

Around the globe, women leaders are breaking barriers and driving transformative change across industries, making a profound socio-economic impact. From trailblazers in government and business to advocates for human rights and environmental sustainability, these visionary women are shaping the future with resilience, innovation, and compassion. Figures like HRH Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, the first woman to serve as Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to the U.S., and Dr. Tonya Stafford-Manning, a fierce advocate for human trafficking survivors, exemplify the spirit of leadership that empowers communities and inspires progress. This collection of thought leaders demonstrates how women are leading the charge toward a more equitable and sustainable world.

Oni Aningo, Executive Director & Founder, Global Group Media, on the background and impact of “Rising Women Series” and “Global Women Thought Leaders Series.”

Her Royal Highness (HRH) Reema bint Bandar Al Saud, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the United States of America, Saudi Arabia

Ambassador Reema Bandar Al-Saud made history when she became the first woman to serve as the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the United States after being appointed in 2019. A graduate of George Washington University with a degree in Museum Studies, she has championed the advancement of women in Saudi Arabia through her work in both the public and private sectors. In 2007, she co-founded the Zahra Breast Cancer Association to enhance access to women’s healthcare, and in 2013, she launched Alf Khair, a social enterprise focused on empowering Saudi women through financial self-sufficiency initiatives. Ambassador Al-Saud continues to be a powerful advocate for women’s empowerment globally.

Dr. Tonya Stafford-Manning, Human Trafficking Expert; Activist, CEO/Founder of It's Going to be Ok Inc., and L'Oréal 2024 Woman of Worth Honoree, USA

Dr. Tonya Stafford-Manning is the founder and executive director of “It’s Going To Be OK Inc.”, a nonprofit organization committed to providing trauma care for survivors of human trafficking. Her personal story of resilience–sold by her mother at 13–fuels her passionate advocacy for victims’ rights. She has since become a fierce advocate for victims, helping to pass Texas House Bill 2290, which designates January as Human Trafficking Prevention Month.

Yelena Fotso, CEO, Anfel Consulting & Founder, Lunay Energy, Cameroon

Yelena Fotso is a trailblazer in Cameroon’s professional scene, a force of energy, vision, and relentless drive. After more than 15 years in banking and finance, she made the bold move to leave CitiBank Cameroon in 2021 and pursue her passions. Her brainchild, Anfel Consulting, empowers businesses across Africa by offering financial expertise in energy, agriculture, fintech, and more. As CEO at Lunay Energy, Yelena spearheads the delivery of high-quality petroleum products and renewable energy solutions across borders, while managing a robust network of stakeholders. She also founded YOURS Event, an international event design and management company, known for its creative distinction. Fotso’s deep-rooted belief in Africa’s potential drives her mission to create synergies in energy and agriculture, transforming industries and unlocking new opportunities. Her story is woven with a high-risk appetite, innovative precision, and steadfast dedication to Africa’s development.

Gretchen Villegas is a social impact leader and a visionary in women’s empowerment and global development. She founded NEXUS Strategy and Growth Partners, a topmost innovative consulting firm that knows the Pathway to Revenue. NEXUS utilizes a proven methodology that has been refined over her 25 years of experience and is passionate about how revenue flows to ensure growth. Villegas desires everyone’s dreams come true: that means achieving revenue targets, so that non-profits, social enterprises, corporations, and start-ups reach their goals, and ultimately give back. After living in Latin America and Africa, she was encouraged to spread social impact models while also mentoring young women starting their professional journeys. Villegas believes there is a time for generating revenue and a time for giving back.

A diplomat, humanitarian, international trade, development and investment expert, as well as a gender advocate, H.E. Ambassador Abdulrazaq has over the years engaged in charitable initiatives to alleviate poverty and improve people’s living standards.

Driven by this passion, H.E. Abdulrazaq founded the Ajike People Support Centre to build the capacity of women, youth and children, lead advocacies against gender-based violence and promote tourism and financial literacy among small businesses while engaging in grassroots development through skill acquisition, education, relief support and improved agricultural and healthcare practices. As the First Lady of Kwara State, North Central Nigeria, and Chairperson of Nigeria’s Governors Spouses Forum, H.E. Ambassador Abdulrazaq has empowered tens of thousands through her work and continues to do so through new partnerships.

Lucy Onoriode Okeke, Founder, Aqua Pro-Life Foundation, Nigeria

A women's advocate in the Nigerian oil and gas sector, Lucy Onoriode Okeke is a pivotal figure in driving environmental sustainability and gender inclusion. She is also a government regulator, leading environmental management and sustainability initiatives. As an Executive for the International Forum for Women in Energy, Oil, Gas (WEOG), she champions female empowerment. Through the Aqua Pro-life Foundation, she addresses critical issues for women in poverty, providing essential support, advocating for women’s health and wellbeing, demonstrating her commitment to an inclusive and sustainable future. Her philanthropic work exemplifies how leadership can drive change beyond corporate boundaries.

A’aishah Sayyu Dantata, Founder & CEO, Saij Skinsilk, Nigeria

A’aishah Sayyu Dantata is the founder and CEO of Saij Skinsilk, a Nigerian company specializing in sustainable, organic skincare. With a degree in Business Management from the University of Leicester and diplomas in Organic Skincare Formulation and Organic Cosmetic Science from Formula Botanica, she launched Saij Skinsilk in 2022 to create ethical skincare products "that honor the natural rhythms of the body, inviting women to reconnect with their softness and femininity through slow, soulful rituals.” Her passion for clean beauty and sustainability is reflected in her commitment to providing high-quality, eco-friendly products for women in Nigeria and beyond.

Dr. Manida Xongmixay Lau, Vice President of Business Solutions & Premium Marketing Operations, Okada Manila, Thailand, Philippines & USA

Dr. Manida Xongmixay Lau is a dynamic leader in the hospitality industry, serving as Vice President of Business Solutions and Premium Marketing Operations at Okada Manila. With over 15 years of experience, Dr. Lau has been instrumental in opening five integrated resorts across Macau and the Philippines. Her extensive background spans human resources, IT project management, and academia, making her a versatile leader committed to driving innovation and excellence in the hospitality sector.

Jennie-Marie Larsen is the founder and CEO of The PI (Planetary Intelligence), an early-stage climate tech company dedicated to using artificial intelligence (AI) for good by promoting sustainability and guiding ethical business practices—a departure from traditional tech companies pursuing their bottom line with little regard to the harmful impacts and unethical methods of standard generative AI. As emissions from the technology rose and major tech companies faced lawsuits over unethical practices and data mining of intellectual property, Larsen recognized the urgent need for a better, more responsible approach. This French-born AI climate champion is choosing a different path. "We don't need another machine to learn on all of the data, just the right data and lessons in what works and what doesn't. We're teaching PI to design the fastest path to zero emissions, zero waste, and zero pollution, while respecting revenues, relationships, resilience, and nature regeneration" says Larsen. In pursuit of PI’s goals, the company offers over 20,000 solutions and matches for their clients, filtered by challenge, location and sectoral context. As a thought leader in AI and climate change, Larsen is redefining how data-driven solutions can lead the way toward a greener, more humane future.

Pico Velásquez, Computational Architect & Futurist, Founder & CEO, VIIRA, UK/Colombia

Velásquez is a Computational `Architect, Innovator & Visionary, advocating for Future Cities by redefining the design of intelligent phygital ecosystems. At VIIRA she merges architecture with AI, leveraging Digital Twin Technology. With her upcoming startup Arkaleidos, she uses blockchain to tokenize urban development assets. A Harvard University alumna with a master’s in computational design, Velásquez has led prestigious projects like Google’s HQ Geometry and the Oculus for Hard Rock Casino & Hotel. Recognized as a global thought leader, she’s presented keynotes at Forbes 30/50, United Nations, and LEAP, placing her at the forefront of smart city innovation.

Ameera Abraham, Founder, Amali Cosmetics, Nigeria

Abraham transformed Nigeria's beauty landscape by founding The Nail Bar, a luxury nail spa and wellness center that sets new standards for nail care. Her visionary spirit led to the creation of Amali Cosmetics, Nigeria's first professional clean beauty nail care brand, offering non-toxic products. An accomplished author of "The Full Set," Ameera shares her wisdom through online courses, nurturing the next generation of beauty entrepreneurs. A certified aesthetician and pioneer member of the Standards Organization of Nigeria's beauty services and wellness committee, she champions women's rights and empowers others, embodying the relentless pursuit of excellence in the beauty industry.

Eng. Janice Faria, CEO, Enagol, Angola

As a young, female CEO in the competitive oil and gas industry, Janice Faria has elevated her company Enagol into a global player, proving that a local businesses can thrive on an international stage. Under Faria’s leadership, Enagol joined a consortium of contractors specializing in hydrocarbon exploration, providing services to major international oil companies. Beyond her corporate achievements, Faria is committed to empowering women in the industry. Through the Ubuntu project, she offers internships and career mentorship to encourage more women to pursue careers in oil and gas. Her dedication to social causes extends to supporting breast cancer awareness initiatives, providing financial assistance to children with autism, and advocating for the employment of individuals with mental and physical disabilities in Angola.

Heidi Lorenzen, Founder & Executive Producer, The Humanity Code, USA

Lorenzen named among the National Diversity Council’s Top 50 Most Powerful Women in Technology, now spearheads The Humanity Code. This groundbreaking documentary, podcast, and impact-campaign aims to ensure we encode our highest ideals into AI technology. With Lorenzen’s 35 years of Silicon Valley and media leadership experience, The Humanity Code empowers everyone to shape AI's future so it aligns with our collective wisdom and values. Lorenzen's visionary project redefines the human experience with AI, bringing expertise and heart to the intersection of technology and humanity.

Wendy Morée, CEO/Founder, MoreEquality BV and TechTogether.ai, Advisory Board Frankly Solutions, Netherlands

With 20 years of experience as a Tech Leader in the Netherlands, Morée promotes dialogue between diverse perspectives, integrating generational viewpoints and gender identities to build a unified future. "This is why I created MoreEquality, offering advisory board services, mentorship, workshops, and keynotes, focusing on driving business transformation through equality and technology across industries," says Morée of the company she founded. She is also the mind behind TechTogheter.ai, a first-ever family-focused tech event taking place in October 2024.

Dr. Sikhathele Musakwa, Founder of Oakleigh House School, Beitbridge District, Zimbabwe

A multinational, international award-winning, and passionate educator with more than 25 years of experience in education. Dr. Musakwa will stop at nothing to build strong teams, empower girls, and implement non-profit education programs. Her entrepreneurial spirit has impacted Zimbabwe and beyond. Dr. Musakwa’s establishment of state-of-the-art institutional infrastructure has inspired others to conceive and implement such ideas, especially for young women, as she advocates for women’s empowerment in male dominated industries.

Ambassador Roya Rahmani, Chair of Delphos International LTD., Afghanistan & USA

Ambassador Roya Rahmani is a dynamic leader with over 20 years of experience working with governments, non-governmental organizations and the private sector. She currently serves as the Chair of the Delphos International Ltd., a 36-year-old global financial advisory firm based in Washington, DC, and as a senior advisor at the Atlantic Council-South Asia Center. Rahmani was also the first woman to serve as Afghanistan's Ambassador to the United States of America (2018-2021), and the first woman to serve as Afghanistan's Ambassador to Indonesia (2016-2018).

Yvonne Karmann-Proppert, Founder and Managing Director, Pharma-Labor Yvonne Proppert GmbH, Germany

Yvonne Proppert is a licensed pharmacist and the founder and managing director of Pharma-Labor Yvonne Proppert GmbH in Germany, a family-run, full-service provider for the pharmaceutical industry. Since 1984, the company has specialized in offering customized solutions in areas like business development, mergers and acquisitions, and quality assurance.

Cleofe Albiso, Managing Director, Megaworld Resorts & Hotels, Philippines

Cleofe Albiso leads the Philippines' largest hotel operator, overseeing 13 properties with a combined total of 8,500 rooms in prime destinations nationwide. Albiso's dedication to her team, shareholders, and guests is shown through her “Sampaguita” brand of hospitality and her creation of the Circle of Happiness, a company culture that has cemented her reputation as a leading figure in the country's tourism industry.

Grace Achieng, Fashion Designer, Kenya & Iceland

Grace Achieng, founder of fashion brand Gracelandic, creates sustainable, ethical and fair-trade clothing for women. Originally from Kenya, Achieng relocated to Iceland in 2010, where she now calls home. As a fashion designer Achieng’s creations reflect her personal journey of growth and belonging within the Icelandic community.

Maryam Taghavi, Artist and Educator, Iran & USA

As an Iranian artist and educator based in Chicago, Maryam Taghav’s work explores language and abstraction through Islamic occult practices like “Simyia”. Taghav obtained her Master of Fine Arts from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago as a New Artist Society Scholarship recipient. Her work has been shown at renowned institutions such as LAXART, Queens Museum, and the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, where she was showcased as part of Chicago Works in 2023.

Lorraine Koo, Chief Marketing Officer, LET Group, Singapore & Philippines

As Vice Chairman of the Philippines Qipao Association and an Associate Member of Love Plus Foundation, Koo was instrumental in coordinating charitable initiatives during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic in Metro Manila, showcasing her commitment to community service. After four years of impactful work, she returned to Macau to join The 13th Group and Meg-Star International as Senior Vice President, where she successfully expanded Meg-Star Junket from four to nine casino operations in just one year. In March 2019 she was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Dowinn Group in the Philippines, and has since transitioned into the Chief Marketing Officer role at LET Group as of 2024.

Sigríður Hrund Pétursdóttir, Investor, Humanitarian, and Former Presidential Candidate, Iceland

With an MBA, an M.Sc. in Strategy and Business Administration, and a B.A. in French, Sigríður Hrund Pétursdóttir is a force for change, financing female entrepreneurs as an angel investor and actively participating in numerous influential professional committees. Pétursdóttir unwaveringly stands for democracy, freedom of speech, and equity, her essential pillars for a healthy and vibrant society. She champions these values to foster a dynamic society that not only adapts, but also thrives.

Amarachi Nwosu, Storyteller, Award-Winning Filmmaker, Writer, Forbes 30 under 30, Nigeria & USA

Devoted to sharing unique stories that showcase identity and culture, Amarachi Nwosu is a self-taught Nigerian-American multimedia storyteller whose work has been featured on CNN Africa and VICE Japan. In 2021, Nwosu was featured on Forbes Africa’s 30 under 30 list as a distinguished creative in the visual arts industry.

Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD, former Minister of State, Minister of European Affairs & Defense, TD (Member of the National Parliament) at Houses of the Oireachtas, Ireland

Dr. Jennifer Carroll MacNeill TD serves as the Minister for European Affairs & Defense, appointed by the Taoiseach to this role in April 2024. Previously, she made significant contributions in her role as Minister of State in the Department for Finance, focusing on financial services, credit unions and insurance. With a PhD in public policy, her research meticulously analyzed the political and judicial institutions of Ireland and its paths to reform. Her diverse background and commitment to public service position her as a pivotal figure in shaping Ireland's future on the European stage.

Alyssa Westring, PhD Chair, Department of Management and Entrepreneurship, Vincent de Paul, Professor at Driehaus College of Business, DePaul University, and Co-author of “Parents Who Lead,” USA

As PhD chair of the Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at DePaul University, Professor Alyssa Westring teaches management courses with an emphasis on organizational behavior and career management. Westring’s research focuses on the intersection of work and family, with an interest in women’s careers in the fields of medicine and science. She works with organizations to cultivate a supportive culture for employees that impacts their lives beyond the workplace.

Niti Nadarajah, Founder, Executive Coach and DEI Expert, Coaching by Niti, Australia

Nadarajah is a multi-award-winning career and executive coach, freelance general counsel, and DEI facilitator, who seeks to make an impact on women’s lives, particularly those with intersectional identities. From empowering women feeling stuck professionally by creating more intentionality in their careers through her coaching, to collaborating with organizations like Grace Papers, Future Women and WILD for STEM on leadership development, gender equity and bias, and her voluntary work for The Pink Elephants Support Network driving conversations about pregnancy loss and fertility, Nadarajah's work is representative of her values of fairness, equity and compassion.

Manal Aboujtila, HR Leader in Energy, North Africa Region, Switzerland

Aboujtila is a global leader in HR excellence and social impact, an advocate for ethical leadership, justice, and human rights, and is pursuing a dual LLM in International Business Law & Contracts and Arbitration, University of Fribourg. Member of Forbes HR Council, board member of Lean-In North African Leaders in Energy, she promotes women and youth inclusion through education and innovation. After graduating from Business School Lausanne, Manal is launching InnoGrow for innovation and sustainable socio-economic impact in emerging markets. In the energy sector, she promotes responsible business practices and cross-cultural collaboration. Through UCCAS, she promotes trade business between Switzerland and Africa.

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo, Deputy Managing Partner, Centurion Law Group, South Africa & Nigeria

Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo is an award-winning attorney and Deputy Managing Partner at Centurion Law Group (CLG). As the youngest partner, she leads a top African law firm with over 50 lawyers. Specializing in complex energy transactions, she received the Private Practice Rising Star Award at the African Legal Awards for her exceptional contributions.

Osen Iyahen, Founder & CEO, Optimal Greening, Nigeria

With a vision to “restore dignity to Africans” by ensuring access to basic amenities, clean water and sanitation, for millions who still lack access, Osen tackles challenging social and environmental sustainability issues in Africa. Through a purposeful and impactful career, she transitioned to entrepreneurship after two decades in corporate industries to establish Optimal Greening NPO. Focused on the needs of underserved communities, her team is making a positive social and environmental impact through innovative and sustainable solutions that improve quality-of-life and well-being for vulnerable people.

Judie Lyn Smith, Attorney and International Speaker, USA

Judie Lyn Smith, an accomplished attorney and recipient of the prestigious Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award, passionately advocates for the inclusion of underrepresented communities in Chicago and the broader USA, believing that "when everyone is considered, everyone wins." With a J.D. from The University of Denver Sturm College of Law, Judie has a rich legal background, having clerked for appellate judges in Illinois and Colorado, and winning a seminal case declaring a subsection of the no-knock-and-announce search warrant statute unconstitutional. Inspired by Dr. Maya Angelou's poem "Still I Rise," Judie embodies resilience, urging all to rise to the occasion for the full empowerment of humankind.

Debola Deji-Kurunmi, Founder, IMMERSE Coaching Company, Nigeria

Highly sought-after Executive Coach, Debola Deji-Kurunmi, a best-selling author, keynote speaker and public policy advisor. Founder of IMMERSE Coaching Company, providing leadership development and coaching to a global community of 100,000+ individuals and institutions. Her original Future-Forward Female™ Framework is a female leadership tool including assessments, awards, programs and network, to accelerate African women's influence in business and government. Author of 26 books, she recently released Majestic Manifesto as a Guide for Visionary Leaders.

Lan Tschirky, Founder, Lan Health General Trading CO LLC, Vietnam & Switzerland

Lan Tschirky in conversation with Global Group Media's Executive Director & Founder, Oni Aningo.

Lan Tschirky is a multifaceted businesswoman with an education that encompasses both the fields of STEM and the arts. After obtaining a mathematics degree from Hanoi Teaching University, Tschirky studied fashion at Mode Design Schule Zürich and Central St. Martins in London, followed by music production and DJing at Pointblank London. Tschirky’s diverse background is the driving force behind her company, Lan Health General Trading which is committed to offering unique innovative products in the health and lifestyle space.

Sophia Ayson, Fashion, Beauty, and Lifestyle Creator; Assistant Brand Manager Marketing (Internship), Kenvue, Philippines & France

Sophia Ayson holds a bachelor’s degree in organizational behavior studies with cum laude distinction from De La Salle University and is currently pursuing a master's degree in fashion, xuxury & brand Management at Istituto Marangoni Paris. Ayson continues to fuel her passion by enhancing her expertise in the marketing and advertising industry, creating engaging social media content for audiences interested in lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. She continues her engagement as she gains hands-on experience as an assistant brand manager intern Kenvue, an international consumer health company.

Aya Chebbi, Diplomat, Founder & President, Nala Feminist Collective, Tunísia

Aya Chebbi emerged as a prominent voice for democracy as a political blogger during the Tunisian Revolution from 2010 to 2011. An award-winning Pan-African feminist, she has been recognized by Forbes’ Africa’s 50 Most Powerful Women and awarded prestigious honors such as the 2019 Gates Foundation Campaign Award. Chebbi serves as the founder and president of Nala Feminist Collective, one of Africa’s largest multigenerational networks of female politicians and activists united towards transformative feminist change.

Theresa Ojo, Founder & Ceo Urban Crescent Furniture Ltd, Nigeria:

Theresa Ojo is the founder and CEO of Urban Crescent, a Nigerian furniture brand known for its quality, innovation, and craftsmanship. Starting in 2019 with less than 10 dollars, she now produces over 600 unique pieces, serving clients like Polo Club, Taf Africa, and 1806 Homes. With an LPG-powered production facility, Urban Crescent focuses on sustainability, reducing Nigeria’s dependence on imported furniture. Ojo is committed to mentoring women, promoting inclusivity, and encouraging sustainable business practices.

