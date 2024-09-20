Frederick leaders approve letting noncitizens vote in local elections

Thousands of people who live in the city of Frederick, Maryland, but are not citizens will be able to cast ballots in the next local election.

Frederick’s Board of Aldermen voted 4-1 late Thursday to let non-citizens vote in local elections.

Under the historic decision, Frederick residents will be able to vote in local races such as for mayor but will not be able to vote in statewide elections for positions such as delegate, senator or governor, or in federal elections like for president.

Similar policies are in place in several other Maryland cities.

A supporter of the policy said noncitizen residents want a say about what happens in their community. They have children in schools, own businesses and homes, and pay taxes.

“Folks wanna have a say in trash cleanup and investment in parks and public safety and affordable housing,” he said. “We think they should have a say. We think that they are impacted by those things locally and should have a vote on who represents them to make those decisions,” he said.

Another man told Telemundo 44 that he works a lot in the city and feels like his voice has been muted. Now it won’t be, he said.

Not everyone who spoke at the Board of Aldermen meeting supported the policy.

“To allow folks to vote in local elections without having gone through those procedures is very much a token of disrespect to the folks who have taken the time, the resources and quite frankly the blood, sweat and tears to become a naturalized U.S. citizen,” one man said.

Just over 6,000 non-citizens will be able to vote for the first time in the city’s local elections.

Voters must be at least 18 and must prove they live in Frederick.

The next election noncitizens will be able to vote in will be in fall 2025, when city council and mayoral candidates will be on the ballot.