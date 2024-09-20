Decision 2024

Some Maryland voters received sample ballots with wrong names

By Jackie Bensen, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

Some registered Maryland voters flooded elections officials with questions after receiving sample election ballot booklets with their correct address but a stranger’s names on the mailing label.

Montgomery County Board of Elections quickly noticed all the calls were coming from registered voters in Congressional District 8 whose last names begin with “A,” spokesperson Gilberto Zelaya said. Some whose last names begin with “B” were affected as well.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Spanish versions also contained incorrect early voting dates.

Conscious of the weight of voters’ concerns going into the November presidential election, officials decided to reprint all of the more than 687,000 informational booklets.

“This is a sample ballot informational booklet, this is not the official ballot that you will vote on Election Day,” Zelaya said. “This is for you to do your research, mark it up, make notes, doodle on it. This is just for your prep.”

The Board of Elections said it is grateful to those who noticed the error and reported it. The new sample ballot booklets should arrive in voters’ mailboxes in early October.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024MarylandMontgomery County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us