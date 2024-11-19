Fire closes Alexandria bookstore day after opening

The smashed and singed silk flowers, marble-topped bistro tables and purple shopping bags on the sidewalk in front of the building on South Saint Asaph Street in Old Town Alexandria hint at the atmosphere that had attracted people inside.

Madame Coco’s Emporium and Everything Chocolate, Friends to Lovers Bookstore and Little Birdie’s Home and Gifts were all heavily damaged by a fire Sunday. All the shops are woman-owned.

Jamie Fortin had just cut the ribbon to open her longtime dream bookstore, Friends to Lovers, on Saturday.

“We are the first romance bookstore in the D.C. metro area, so we cater mostly to women, queer people and have stories that span a diverse range,” Fortin said.

After the exhilaration of a very busy opening event came the phone call.

“I rushed over here and, you know, said bye to my cat head over, and we saw all the fire trucks and really honestly didn't know what was going on,” Fortin said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Alexandria Fire Marshal’s Office.

Fortin and the other business owners face an immediate future of disaster recovery and tough decisions.

“Hopefully we can find you know, either have this as our home once it's back up and running in a few months or find another home in the interim,” Fortin said.

Fortin said she is grateful to the people who have started online fundraising efforts for the three businesses. The upcoming holiday season is their busiest time of the year.