With the leaves turning and the nights getting colder, now’s the time to start thinking about fall and winter decor.

Which means if you’re looking to accent your living room with a handsome new couch or chair, look no further than leather!

Both stylish and durable, leather is perfect for the cold but cozy months ahead because its surface temperature stays warm (and looks great set against that crackling fireplace).

So what makes leather such a perfect material for the months ahead, and what are the key differences you should know about when considering it for your furniture?



Here are a few things to keep in mind.



Why Leather?

Leather is the strongest upholstery material traditionally used for furniture, meaning it’s durable and sure to withstand the use of a busy household.



How durable?



Leather is proven to outlast fabrics at least four to one. Not only is it strong, but it’s also eternally stylish, meaning it will last beyond and between upholstery trends.

Key Differences Between Leathers







Natural leather is the the strong supple top layer of the hide.



It absorbs moisture and constantly adjust to its environment, meaning it can regulate its surface temperature (warm in winter, cool in summer). Because it’s an organic product, the color and grain pattern of natural leather will vary from hide to hide. Expect natural markings and realize that it is not a pet-friendly material.

And what about protected leather, you ask?



Protected leather offers more consistency and more variety, with a greater number of colors available than natural leathers. Natural markings are less noticeable on protected leather, while the material repels water and stains, and is also extremely pet-friendly.



