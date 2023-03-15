Father, 19-Year-Old Son Killed in Stafford County Crash

A man and his young adult son were killed Tuesday in a crash in Stafford County, Virginia, and speed is believed to be a factor, authorities said.

The pair were traveling in a 1979 Ford Mustang driven by the father, Raymond Morgan Jr., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. About 7 p.m., the Mustang was speeding on Belle Plains Road when Morgan, 42, apparently lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic on White Oak Road, authorities said.

The vintage Mustang hit a 2005 Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Neither the father nor the son in the Mustang were wearing seatbelts, the sheriff's office said.

The 19-year-old passenger, Raymond Morgan III, was pronounced dead at the scene. His father, the driver, was taken to Mary Washington Hospital, where he also died.

The driver of the Ram was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, authorities said. No one else was in the Ram at the time of the crash.

"While the crash is still under investigation, the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office sends its condolences to the families involved in the accident," authorities said.