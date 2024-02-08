Family, neighbors mourn for 5-year-old hit by car in DC parking lot

Members of a D.C. community came together during a vigil Wednesday night to offer love and support to the family of five-year-old Zyinya Crump. The little girl died after being struck by a car in the parking lot of a gas station last week.

The eyes of those who gathered in front of a Northeast D.C. rec center reflected the shock and grief enveloping Crump’s family. It’s been only a week since they received the news that is every parent’s worst nightmare.

While she was with a family friend, the little girl was struck and killed by a Jeep in the parking lot of a BP gas station on Pennsylvania Avenue SE. The driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with police.

On Wednesday night, the community showed up to tell her mothers how much they loved the strong, confident, positive little girl.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

"Zyinya was the main reason when I came home, it made me want to be better," said her uncle Delonte Stewart. "She made me enjoy being an uncle. It made me realize how much of a blessing it was to even be a father. Zyinya was like my daughter."

Her teachers rushed to the hospital upon hearing news of the crash. On Wednesday night, they were among those who spoke at the vigil.

"We love Zyinya so, so much," one teacher said through tears. "We partied a lot; we had so much fun. Zyinya was so great. We love her. We're going to miss her so, so much."

The principal of Crump's school, Ketcham Elementary, gave her mothers donations from those who wanted to do what they could to help.

"Every day when I used to see her walking, holding her mother's hand, coming in, she was smiling," said Principal LaCondria Beckwith. "And her mother was like, 'You know, I like this school.' And I'm just glad that, for those two years, that we were able to just be there for them."

At that point, Beckwith broke down into tears.

As the vigil ended, friends and family released balloons in Crump's favorite colors.

Then they looked toward the sky like they might see her there.