Eisenhower Memorial Opens to Public Friday

Located in a new, four-acre public park across the street from the Smithsonian's Air and Space Museum, the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial will open to the public Friday.

The memorial honors the life and achievements of the former president and five-star general. A dedication ceremony is set for Thursday evening. Invited guests include President Donald Trump, the Eisenhower family, and current and former members of Congress and cabinet members. The event is invitation-only, but it will be streamed on Facebook Live at 7 p.m.

The memorial has been two decades in the making, commissioned by Congress back in 1999. It was brought to life by architect Frank Gehry, featuring inscription panels and three bronze sculptures of Eisenhower by sculptor Sergey Eylanbekov.

Located at 540 Independence Ave. SW, the memorial will open to the public Friday at 1 p.m. If you visit, bring your headphones or earbuds so you can take a self-guided audio tour.