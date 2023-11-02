‘Dream': Students at 8 DC middle schools qualify for $22K college scholarships

Seventh graders at eight middle schools in D.C. now automatically qualify for college scholarships because of federal funding.

All seventh graders at participating schools are eligible to receive a $22,000 college scholarship.

D.C. received $21 million in grant funds from the Department of Education, the Office of the State Superintendent of Education announced. The Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) money will be allocated to about 480 middle school students at eight middle schools in Ward 7 and Ward 8.

Xavier Mendes is a seventh grader at Friendship Charter Schools’ Blow Pierce Middle School and is one of hundreds of students who will receive the scholarship. He knows exactly what he wants to do when he grows up: His dream is to be a lawyer, advocating for patients who can’t afford medical bills.

“They’re gonna need proper treatment, and they can’t get that treatment if it’s too expensive. So, I want to fight for the people who don’t have that type of money to spend on medicine,” he said.

Xavier said he was thrilled to hear about the scholarship.

“I was really excited when I heard the news. And I feel like my mom was excited as soon as Mrs. Fields called her. It was a great moment. I’ve always had a dream of getting a scholarship,” he said.

Principal Gregory Spears said his school is overjoyed.

“When I learned about this opportunity for our students, my jaw literally hit the floor,” he said. “We don’t want to just focus on the students that are far behind to get them caught up. For our students that are proficient or advanced, we want to continue to push them and open up more doors and opportunities.”

The schools where students qualify for the scholarships are:

Excel Academy

Hart Middle School

Johnson Middle School

Kelly Miller Middle School

Kramer Middle School

Sousa Middle School and

Friendship Charter Schools’ Blow Pierce Middle School and Southeast Middle School

In addition to the scholarships, students will get college-readiness workshops for the whole family, life skills coaches, cultural activities in the D.C. area and funding for college tours.

Xavier said he hopes the scholarship can help set up his future.

“I know I want to keep going. I want to keep going in life. I don’t want to be left somewhere and forgot about. I want to do something. I want to have an impact,” he said.