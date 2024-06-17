Dermatologist and hair stylist team up against hair loss

A Maryland business supports women experiencing hair loss by offering a dermatologist and hairstylist under one roof.

Kindred Hair & Skin Center in Marriottsville helps patients who suffer from hair loss, specifically central centrifugal cicatricial alopecia – a condition that mostly impacts Black women and causes permanent hair loss in the crown of the scalp.

Genetics, hot combs, hair relaxers and scalp infections can cause CCCA, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Cheryln White, a client of Kindred with CCCA, wasn’t aware of her condition until she met with board-certified dermatologist, Dr. Chesahna Kindred.

“Immediately, she could see the inflammation in my scalp,” White said.

The business educates its patients on how to treat their hair loss. Dermatologists and stylists work together to diagnose the disease and start treatment.

“They fall through the gap between what stylists know and what I do medically ... There's a hole in between, and we're able to really bridge it by having the patients, see us both at the same time,” Kindred said.

Kindred only treats patients, it also hold workshops where dermatologists train stylists to know what to look for and what to do with a patient until they get the proper treatment for their condition.

White's hair has slowly started growing back thanks to prescription medication, platelet-rich plasma treatments and steroid shots.

