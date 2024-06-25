DC socialite's historic Kalorama mansion hits market for $18.5M 

The historic Kalorama home of Esther Coopersmith, the esteemed D.C. socialite, has been listed for sale at $18.5 million.

Coopersmith, who died in April, was renowned for her lavish gatherings that drew crowds consisting of Washington’s elite, including presidents, congressmen and diplomats.

The home at 2230 S St. NW was built in 1925 and originally boasted 28 rooms. Coopersmith purchased the property in 1995 and transformed it into the luxurious experience it is today. The updated 13,000-square-foot house has six bedrooms, seven full baths and three half baths.

2230 S St. NW

Coopersmith’s home became well-known for the extravagant parties she hosted — approximately 50 to 75 parties a year. Her dining room became especially renowned with a dining room table made to seat 75 guests.

Presidents, first ladies and diplomats from both the U.S. and around the world often attended her events, bridging political divides through her hospitality.

Among her distinguished guests, Coopersmith counted President Joe Biden as a friend from his early days in the Senate. She also had a close relationship with Queen Sirikit of Thailand, who frequently stayed at the mansion and had a preferred suite upstairs.

The mansion sits on two lots, providing privacy and beautiful grounds that include a pool and extensive green space.

The house is not just a residence but a piece of D.C.’s social history. Memorabilia from past events, including photos signed with personal notes of gratitude to Coopersmith, cover the walls.

“I think the likely candidate is going to be somebody who wants to be in D.C. and carry on the traditions of this house for the last 100 years,” TTR Sotheby’s International Realty founder Jonathan Taylor said.

