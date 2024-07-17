Missing 5-month-old baby found safe after search in DC

What to Know A baby who was reported missing in D.C. has been found safe and "in good health," police said.

The baby's father is in custody. It's not yet known what charges he might face.

Any possible custody arrangements or other circumstances around the situation were not immediately clear, but police had described the baby as a "critical missing" person.

The baby was reported missing after he was last seen about noon Wednesday in the 6000 block of 16th Street NW. At the time, D.C. police said they thought the baby was with his father, 27-year-old Ramon Leonard.

Shortly before 6 p.m., News4 learned that the baby was found safe. He is "in good health," D.C. police said.

Ramon Leonard is in custody, D.C. police said. It's not yet known what charges he might face.

Any possible custody arrangements or other circumstances around the situation were not immediately clear, but during their search, police described the baby as a "critical missing" person.

During the search, police set up a command post and were seen looking in a wooded area off 16th and Rittenhouse streets NW, close to where the baby was last seen. Temperatures Wednesday afternoon soared to 100°.

Further details were not yet available.

