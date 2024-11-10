DC kosher restaurant vandalized on anniversary of Kristallnacht

Char Bar, a kosher restaurant in D.C., was vandalized by having two of its windows smashed on Saturday, police say.

The vandalism comes on the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht, an email from the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington sent to News4 said.

Kristallnacht is called the "night of broken glass" because several Jewish homes, businesses and places of worship were destroyed by German Nazis. It took place in November of 1938 before the Holocaust happened.

Since the incident, the restaurant's windows have been boarded up.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Washington calls the incident "deeply disturbing" in a statement put out Sunday morning.

"Its timing on the 86th anniversary of Kristallnacht, "the night of broken glass", raises many more questions and concerns that must be answered," the statement said.

The Federation says they demand a "full investigation and the swift arrest of the perpetrators." Its JShield security division and partners are in contact with local enforcement and the D.C. government.

D.C. police say they are investigating the incident as potentially being motivated by hate or bias.