DC to Lift Indoor Mask Mandate in Most Public Places

D.C. plans to lift its indoor mask mandate for public spaces next week, saying residents must learn to live with the coronavirus because it's expected to permanently circulate within the community like the flu.

The mask mandate will end on Monday, Nov. 22, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said.

Masks will still be required in businesses or other settings that chose to enforce a mask mandate, in addition to:

On public transit and in rideshare vehicles

Inside schools, child care facilities and libraries

In congregate facilities including nursing homes, shelters, dorms and jails

At D.C. government facilities where employees and the public interact

Masks would be required regardless of vaccination status.

“I want to be very clear, this does not mean that people should stop, that everyone needs to stop wearing their mask, but it does mean that we're shifting the government's response,” Bowser said.

Bowser said it’s a step in shifting to a different sort of public health message: COVID-19 is here to stay, but the vaccine offers good protection, so families and individuals must assess their own risks.

"We are learning to live with COVID," DC Health Director LaQuandra Nesbitt said.

Guidance for different risk levels is expected to be shared in detail on coronavirus.dc.gov within a few days.

"Instead of following a blanket mandate, residents, visitors, and workers will be advised to follow risk-based guidance from DC Health that accounts for current health metrics and a person’s vaccination status," officials said in a press release.

The city is planning for the coronavirus to become endemic, which means it will continue to circulate in the population at low levels like the flu, Nesbitt said.

"We want to be able to help people understand sort of the long term strategies for monitoring infectious disease that we extract will likely be endemic, always present in our community sort of the same way that influenza is," Nesbitt said. “We're not completely back to how our behavior was pre-COVID."

D.C. is in the third wave of COVID-19 infections that began in mid-June. The wave peaked in mid-September, then declined and has now plateaued, Nesbitt said.

There's not a specific threshold at which the mask mandate would return, but it is possible if COVID-19 trends head the wrong way, Bowser said.

D.C. will also make some changes to how it reports COVID-19 data, including clearing up the confusion over differences in how D.C. and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report case numbers.

Bowser was giving an update on the city's fight against COVID-19 Tuesday after she indicated that she is getting closer to rolling back some restrictions and instead letting individuals and businesses decide how to stay safe.

COVID-19 diagnoses have been declining through October and November. On Monday, the city reported an average of 65 cases a day over the previous week.

D.C.’s daily case rate is currently rated moderate under the city’s definition.

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, the weekly case rate is 81.05 per 100,000 residents, which is rated as substantial transmission.

The substantial spread rating means the CDC advises everyone to wear masks when in public indoors.

Daily average case numbers surged from the single-digits in July to over 200 by the final half of September.

An indoor mask mandate was reinstated in July as officials warned about the spread of the delta COVID-19 variant.

D.C. has required city workers and child care and school workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 unless they have a valid exemption.

Bowser indicated earlier this week that D.C. is moving to a new phase in the fight against COVID-19.

“What you’ll hear discussed across the nation is, we’re moving from a pandemic to an endemic,” the mayor said. “[…] I anticipate that’s where we’ll be moving too. Rather than the government telling you what you need to do to keep safe, you will evaluate risk and act accordingly.”

