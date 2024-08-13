DC granted millions in federal funding for public spaces

D.C. is getting a huge influx of cash from the federal government to improve public libraries, a recreation center and a senior center.

When D.C. broke ground on the new Anacostia Recreation Center in Ward 8 last year, it was going to be paid for by D.C. taxpayers. Now, the facility will be paid for as part of a more than $60 million federal grant.

“It's a big deal,” D.C. Department of General Services Director Delano Hunter said. “That's why we’re so grateful to the Biden administration and the Department of Treasury. You know, when you apply, you never truly know if you'll receive it.”

The District just found out the U.S. Treasury approved its grant proposal, Hunter said.

“The goal of this was to address some of those critical health needs that were exacerbated during the COVID-19 public health emergency,” he said. “So, what here is not just a recreation center or a senior center. These are vital hubs to connect residents to resources.”

The $61.3 million grant from the American Rescue Plan Act will fund five major projects:

The Southeast library will get an almost $28 million upgrade;

The Shaw library in Northwest gets almost $8 million;

D.C. library community business centers across the city get $1.5 million for technical infrastructure improvements;

The Anacostia Recreation Center gets almost $12 million;

And a Ward 8 senior wellness center in Congress Heights is set to get more than $12 million for modernization.

The federal money frees up local funds for other projects at a time D.C. is experiencing severe budget cuts.

“This money is vital,” Hunter said. “Without this funding, we would not have projects such as this.”

The Anacostia Rec Center is slated to open early next year.

D.C., Maryland and Virginia have received billions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act since it was approved in 2021 as part of President Joe Biden's pandemic recovery plan. The deadline to spend those funds is the end of 2026.

