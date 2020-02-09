football

DC Defenders Win in Entertaining XFL Debut

The D.C. Defenders won 31-19 over the Seattle Dragons

By Associated Press

The D.C. Defenders, right, line up against the Seattle Dragons for the opening kickoff of the opening football game of the XFL season, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Washington, DC. (AP Photo/Stephen Whyno)

" data-ellipsis="false">

The new XFL debuted with an entertaining game in which the D.C. Defenders won 31-19 over the Seattle Dragons.

The first game of the brand-new football league had a punt blocked for a touchdown, a juiced-up crowd roaring for big plays and a player swearing during an in-game television interview.

The XFL doesn't yet have the star power of the NFL, but was still watched by many in the D.C. area.

Vince McMahon's latest venture is hoping to capture the attention of hardcore football fans in the aftermath of the Super Bowl. The XFL says it'll be patient in the aftermath of the Alliance of American Football failing in the midst of its first season.

