DC 14-Year-Old Accused of Robbing Men She Met on Dating App

A 14-year-old girl arranged meetings with men over a dating app and then robbed and assaulted them with help from others, police say.

D.C. police say the juvenile from Northeast D.C. was arrested Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and assault with a dangerous weapon. Police cited three crimes this month and in January.

The victims told police they went to meet a stranger they met online and then were confronted at gunpoint by as many as three other people and robbed of their cars, wallets and phones. It was unclear if the victims knew the age of the girl they planned to meet.

A Burke, Virginia, resident went to the 4800 block of North Capitol Street SE, in the Fort Totten area, at about 11 p.m. Jan. 24 to meet his date. When he arrived, she led him to the laundry room, a police report says. There he was confronted by three people and held at gunpoint.

“Give me what you got,” he was told.

They took his Hyundai Accent, iPhone and wallet, police say. The car was later found.

About a week later, at about 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2, a man from Laurel, Maryland, went to the 1300 block of Peabody Street NW, in the Brightwood area, to meet his date. They had spoken through the app Badoo, a police report says. When the man arrived, the girl him in a lobby and two people confronted him. One held a gun to his back and ordered him to hand over his possessions. He was robbed of his Honda Accord and cellphone.

A few days later, on Feb. 7, a third man was attacked. A Hyattsville, Maryland, man went to the 4800 block of Fort Totten Drive NE to meet his date at about 4:30 p.m. He told police he was walking up to a building when the girl and another person pushed him inside and into a laundry room. Then the girl hit him in the head with a handgun and took his keys and cellphone.

The investigation is ongoing. Information was not immediately released on charges against anyone else.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. A reward of as much as $10,000 is available.