Courtroom sketch artist Bill Hennessy dies at 67

With a simple pencil, paper and a dash of color, courtroom sketch artist Bill Hennessy brought us – and you – to places our cameras couldn’t go.

Today, journalists and the News4 family are mourning the loss of one of our own. Hennessy died Monday at 67, his family said.

While you know his work, you’ve probably never seen his face.

Hennessy was a courtroom sketch artist for more than 40 years. His work was a mainstay in broadcast and print news coverage, bringing us inside courtrooms where cameras are not allowed. He covered some of the most famous cases of the past 40 years.

He was a friend and colleague to many of us. While he made his living doing sketches, Hennessy’s talents went far beyond the pencil and pad; he was a painter, sculptor and avid outdoorsman.

His son John told News4 he died on his birthday.

Stay tuned for more from News4 on Hennessy’s life and career.