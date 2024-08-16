Chesapeake Bay ferry can have a substantial economic impact, study finds 

Would you take a ferry to visit all the cool towns along the Chesapeake Bay? A new ferry service may be available soon.

A report from the Chesapeake Bay Passenger Ferry Consortium recommends that a ferry service for transportation should move forward.

There are currently 21 stations as far north as Havre de Grace with stops in Baltimore, Annapolis, St. Michaels and Leonardtown.

The study says that if everything gets built, ridership could be robust, projecting ridership of 291,488 passengers per year with a maximum capacity of 491,486, showing room for growth.

”The study has indicated that the average traveler could spend about $200 in a specific destination … and then we hope that they are repeat users, repeat visitors. So, there’s a substantial economic impact there,” said Heather Tinelli, director of the Queen Anne’s County Economic and Tourism Department.

”It is beautiful here, so this would definitely be a good place for it to stop, I would think,” said Jackie Diletto, a tourist.

The next steps are for communities to strengthen along the bay and identify funding.