US Fish and Wildlife Service partners with 3 HBCUs to increase diversity

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service partnered with three historically Black colleges and universities to increase diversity in its workforce.

Fish and Wildlife says only about 4.3% of its workforce is Black. It started a program with Bowie State University, Alabama A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University to create a stronger pipeline for students to get internships and jobs.

“When we have diversity, the decisions we make on behalf of the American people are better informed,” Fish and Wildlife Deputy Director Siva Sundaresan said.

“Just to see all of this interest in the environment is kind of, I guess, inspiring and kind of gives me fuel to keep going, to just know that you’re not alone,” Bowie State biology major Franklin Stout said.

Bowie State alum Morgan Shippy knew she wanted to work in conservation, but during her internships, she says she was often the only employee of color and people would sometimes make racist comments.

“It felt very isolating,” she said. “I felt very, very alone and sad ... Honestly, didn’t want to continue in this field.”

She’s continuing in the field and says she’s excited for what the future holds.

“I know that it’s super important for other people that look like me to know that they matter, too — that their opinion matters,” she said.

