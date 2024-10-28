The following content is created in partnership with Kaiser Permanente. The editorial staff of NBC Washington had no role in the creation of this content. To learn more about Kaiser Permanente, click here.

According to a 2023 survey conducted by AARP and S&P, 67 percent of family caregivers face difficulties balancing their work and caregiving duties and 27 percent of working caregivers have switched to work part-time hours so they may complete their caregiving responsibilities.

Juggling a full-time job while providing care for a loved one can feel overwhelming and impossible to navigate, but with the right approach, it's possible to manage both effectively. With thoughtful planning, you’ll be able to find a balance between work and caregiving without losing sight of what’s important.

Inform your employer

Balancing dual responsibilities, especially as a caregiver, is a significant aspect of your life that you should be transparent about with your employer. Be sure to promptly schedule a meeting with your supervisor—the sooner the better. By setting aside time to communicate this new part of your schedule openly, you establish trust and a supportive work environment. This proactive approach also reassures your employer that your job remains a top priority amidst other responsibilities. By discussing your needs with your employer, you can explore potential modifications, such as remote work or adjusted hours, allowing you to balance your tasks more effectively. Your company of employment may have policies regarding caregiving, or even an employee assistance program you can seek counseling from. Letting your employer know what you’re handling outside of work, allows them to better support you in fulfilling your caregiving and work responsibilities.

Stay organized

Staying organized is imperative when balancing a full-time job and caregiving, as it will help you manage your time effectively and reduce stress. You can streamline your responsibilities by planning in advance to ensure nothing is overlooked. For example, on a month-by-month basis, creating a master calendar can facilitate keeping track of appointments, deadlines, work-related meetings, and caregiving tasks all in one place. When it comes to weekly planning, you can properly plan your routine and assess specific tasks in advance, to ease and expedite any related duties. As your tasks may differ on a day-to-day basis, creating a “to-do” list can separate what needs immediate attention and what can be completed later on.

Seek and accept help whenever possible

Caregiving and working a full-time job may have you feeling isolated and thinking you need to do it all on your own, but it’s important to remember to ask for help. Reaching out to friends or family can provide you with a vital support system that will assist you in managing your responsibilities. Although accepting help may feel uncomfortable or impossible, it’s crucial to recognize that seeking assistance is not a sign of weakness but of strength. Caregiving can be shared responsibility, and by building a network you are able to delegate caregiving duties such as meal preparation, transportation, or companionship. This serves as a backup plan when your job needs your attention or when you simply need a break. Engaging in online support groups can also serve as an essential point of contact and relief when challenges arise. Accepting help will allow you a healthier work-life balance that will benefit both you and the person you are caring for.

Keep work and caregiving separate

An essential part of accomplishing your dual responsibilities at work and caregiving is getting clear boundaries between the two. Though this is easier said than done, especially when caregiving can become emotionally demanding, enforcing this distinction will allow you to properly allocate your time and focus. While you’re at work, try to fully immerse yourself in your work-related duties, and when you’re caregiving, try to give your undivided attention to the person who you are caring for. Refrain from overlapping your tasks in order to avoid burnout and inefficiency in the two. By delegating the proper time to each other when necessary, you will be able to stay productive in both areas of your life. Separating the two will reduce stress and provide you with the required mental clarity to handle your duties without feeling overwhelmed.

Practice self-care

Working full-time and as a caregiver is no easy feat, which is why balancing both requires prioritizing your well-being. By ensuring your physical and mental health are in good shape, you’ll be better prepared to handle the demands of caregiving and work. Prioritizing yourself isn't selfish, but instead an essential part of the process. Incorporating self-care into your daily routine can be small practices such as enjoying a swift walk, staying connected with friends, or getting enough sleep. By taking the time to take care of yourself, you position yourself to better care for others and meet your work commitments. By embracing self-care, you are investing the necessary rest and relaxation to remain positive, patient, and focused on your responsibilities.

For assistance with life care planning, access to telehealth services, and caregiver support, Kaiser Permanente is here every step of the way. Click here to learn more about Kaiser Permanente and the many ways they can support you and your loved ones throughout your caregiving journey.