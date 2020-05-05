12 Capitol Police Officers Test Positive for Coronavirus

As Congress returns to Washington, the union that represents U.S. Capitol Police officers reports at least 12 officers tested positive for the coronavirus.

The officers were isolated to reduce the risk of spread.

The Office of Attending Physician released new guidance for offices to further reduce the risk of spread, including a recommendation that staff and visitors wear masks.

It also recommends more telework, the spread of workers further apart in office spaces, daily temperature checks by employees at home and avoiding communal areas including lunch areas and vending machines.

The chair of the House Administration Committee said the U.S. Capitol Police suspended its collective bargaining agreement with union officers during this emergency, saying that gives the officers less ability to negotiate or discuss possible virus safety hazards.

U.S. Capitol Police did not respond to an interview request on the topic.

U.S. Capitol Police has said it is extending restrictions on large groups of visitors and tour groups for several more weeks to reduce the risk.