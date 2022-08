A 3-year-old girl and a 13-year-old boy were shot in Northeast D.C. Monday night, police say.

The little girl suffered a graze wound and the boy was shot in the leg, in the 700 block of 18th Street NE about 9 p.m., police said.

Both of the children were conscious and breathing when medics took them to a hospital. They are both expected to be OK.

No further information was immediately available.

