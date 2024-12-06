Boil water advisory ends for thousands in Northeast DC

A boil water advisory in Northeast Washington, D.C., was lifted Friday after tests showed the water meets quality standards.

The boil water advisory was issued for thousands of customers after reports of low water pressure on Tuesday, but customers can use their water normally after running their taps for several minutes, DC Water said Friday morning.

DC Water says that before using tap water, people who were under the advisory should:

Run the cold water taps for 10 minutes.

Discard food, beverages or ice prepared with water that was not boiled during the advisory.

Multiple tests confirmed no pathogenic organisms are in the water supply after pressure dropped earlier this week, DC Water said.

More than 2,700 water customers east of the Anacostia River were affected, and many had no water service at all, DC Water said Tuesday. Out of an abundance of caution, customers in the impacted area were told to boil their water before consuming or preparing food with it.

The impacted neighborhoods include River Terrace, Mayfair, Eastland Gardens, Kenilworth, Deanwood, Central Northeast, and Anacostia Park.

"We sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience while we took necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the tap water we deliver," DC Water said in a statement.

DC Water needed to run two days of tests to confirm there was no contamination.

DC Water finished repairs on the broken water main and restored service on Wednesday.

River Terrace Education Campus, Houston Elementary, Thomas Elementary and Ron Brown High School were closed Tuesday due to the outage.