‘Blessed to be here': Chef returns to restaurant 2 months after shooting

A celebrity chef shot and wounded in a robbery in November returned to the job for the first time Thursday.

Tobias Dorzon, who owns two restaurants in Prince George's County, returned to thank his workers and customers for their support.

“Today is my first day out in 65 days, and just wanted to come by and say hi to the people who support me and my staff,” he said.

Dorzon is a former NFL player turned celebrity chef who owns 1123 in Hyattsville and Huncho House just down the street. He's been featured on the Food Network and won awards.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

In November, he came close to losing it all.

“My life flashed in front of my eyes, you know,” Dorzon said. “Just faith, man. Just having faith in God, and just knowing that it was something more here for me.”

Dorzon and a companion were attacked as they were returning home from a night out. Both were shot by four gunmen with semiautomatic weapons.

“Just a night out that, you know, having a good time, and just an unfortunate situation that happened,” Dorzon said.

The shooting happened just after 10 pm after they stepped out of a Cadillac Escalade. The shooters jumped out of a white SUV and fired dozens of shots. Dorzon was struck multiple times and robbed after he'd fallen to the ground.

“In that moment, you know, you're just thinking that’s pretty much it,” he said.

Dorzon is still learning to walk again. He's working toward a full recovery and looking forward to an official opening for 1123, which was pushed back from his Nov. 23 birthday to February.

“It was important for me to come and show the people that work hard for me every day that I'm working hard to get back,” Dorzon said.

His companion also survived the shooting.

Dorzon said he's working on a documentary about what happened that night.

“Just blessed to be here, honestly,” he said. “God has a plan for me, and the fact that I’m still here is a blessing.”