Biden pardons Virginia House Speaker Don Scott for 1994 drug offense

President Joe Biden issued a pardon Sunday of Virginia House Speaker Don Scott for a 1994 non-violent drug offense for which he served almost eight years in prison.

“America is a country built on the promise of second chances,” Biden said in a statement, as he issued multiple pardons and sentence commutations.

Scott, a trial lawyer and Navy veteran, was elected to the Virginia legislature in 2019. In January 2024, he became the first Black speaker.

“I am deeply humbled to share that I have received a Presidential Pardon from President Joe Biden for a mistake I made in 1994 — one that changed the course of my life and taught me the true power of redemption,” Scott said in a statement.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

He continued: "This moment is not just about me. It’s about demonstrating that our nation can embrace the potential for change, for justice, and for redemption. It’s about what happens when we refuse to give up on each other.”

Biden has set the presidential record for most individual pardons and commutations issued. He announced Friday he was commuting the sentences of almost 2,500 people convicted of nonviolent drug offenses. He also gave a broad pardon for his son Hunter, who was prosecuted for gun and tax crimes.

A pardon relieves a person of guilt and punishment. A commutation reduces or eliminates the punishment but doesn’t exonerate the wrongdoing.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Biden framed the commutations and pardons as in keeping with the “sacred covenant of our nation.”

Speaking to the Royal Missionary Baptist Church in South Carolina, he said when people "we love fall and make mistakes,” Americans pick them back up.

“We don’t turn on each other. We lean into each other. That’s the sacred covenant of our nation,” he said. “We pledge an allegiance, not just to an idea, but to each other.”