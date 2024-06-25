Apartment buildings catch fire in Southeast DC

An apartment building on Bowen Road SE caught fire and flames spread to two adjacent buildings Tuesday afternoon, authorities say and video shows.

The fire broke out in the 2600 block of Bowen Road, off Suitland Parkway. Crews began to respond shortly before 2 p.m., DC Fire and EMS said.

A second alarm was sounded, and additional crews responded.

One resident was rescued and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Fire Chief John Donnelly said. A firefighter also was injured.

"The roof is essentially burned off," the chief said.

The fire department believes it started in the attic or top floor.

Video shows heavy smoke pouring from the roof of a building as flames leap into the sky. Firefighters could be seen spraying water on the flames from the ground and from a ladder.

2 Alarm Fire 2600 block Bowen Rd SE. Heavy fire top floor and attic 4 story occupied apartment building. Units evacuated from original fire building. Interior firefighting in progress in both attached buildings where fire has extended. #DCsBravest pic.twitter.com/elkVr5wGgM — DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) June 25, 2024

People were evacuated from the building where the fire began. D.C. Fire and EMS directed residents to the leasing office for help.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Donnelly said the building did have smoke detectors, but he did not know whether it had a sprinkler system.

