Amber Alert issued for 3 children kidnapped from Virginia bus stop

What to Know The children were likely taken by their "estranged" biological mother, Shanice Chante Davison, who may be bringing them to Alabama, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

They may be traveling in a black "newer model" Nissan Sentra with unknown tags and likely have crossed state lines by now, authorities said.

Davison, 35, is wanted by the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office for three counts of felony abduction.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the person who reported the kidnapping was the children's other parent, a relative or another type of guardian.

Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for three school-age children who were kidnapped from a bus stop in the western part of the state Thursday morning.

The children were likely taken by their "estranged" biological mother, who may be bringing them back to Alabama, where she lives, the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said.

A caller alerted the sheriff's office Thursday morning that their three children were waiting for a bus outside the Bobby’s Way apartment complex in Fishersville when a black four-door sedan, possibly a Nissan Sentra, pulled up and took the children.

Augusta County Sheriff's Office Virginia State Police have issued an Amber Alert for 6-year-old Ja’Liyah Lewis, 8-year-old Ja’Miyah Lewis and 10-year-old Jai’Marcus Lewis.

The Augusta County Sheriff's Office said the missing children are:

Ja’Liyah Lewis, a 6-year-old girl, last seen wearing a pink jacket

Ja’Miyah Lewis, an 8-year-old girl, last seen wearing a pink jacket

Jai’Marcus Lewis, a 10-year-old boy, last seen wearing a black and dark blue jacket with neon zippers

"This is an active investigation, and we are committed to reuniting the children with their legal guardians as quickly and safely as possible," the sheriff's office said.

The children were last seen about 7:40 a.m. Thursday when they left to go to the bus stop, the sheriff's office said.

"After an extensive investigation, we have determined that the estranged biological mother, Shanice Chante Davison, 35, of Evergreen, Alabama, is responsible for their disappearance," the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office said in an update Thursday afternoon.

Davison is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Authorities believe Davison may be bringing the children to Alabama and likely has crossed state lines by now. They may be traveling in a black "newer model" Nissan Sentra with unknown tags.

"The safety and well-being of the children remain our highest priority, and we are working diligently with law enforcement agencies across state lines to locate them," the sheriff's office said.

Authorities said if you see Davison or the children, contact local law enforcement immediately but do not approach them. Anyone with information is asked to call the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

Davison is wanted in Augusta County, Virginia, for three counts of felony abduction.