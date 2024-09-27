Washington DC

Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from DC

Neveaha Orellana was last seen in the 1300 block of Longfellow Street NW on Thursday. She was wearing a white shirt, pink pants and black sneakers.

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 14-year-old girl is missing from Washington, D.C., and police issued an Amber Alert early Friday urging the public to help look for her.

Neveaha Orellana was last seen in the 1300 block of Longfellow Street NW on Thursday. She was wearing a white shirt, pink pants and black sneakers, D.C. police said.

Police are looking for two vehicles potentially linked to her disappearance: A black Cadillac SUV and a silver sedan with a Virginia tag reading 10992U, police said.

Orellana is Black with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Amber Alerts are issued when a person could be in critical danger or may have been kidnapped.

If you have any information, call 911. Don't approach any potential suspects, police said.

This article tagged under:

Washington DCAmber Alert
