Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from DC

A 14-year-old girl is missing from Washington, D.C., and police issued an Amber Alert early Friday urging the public to help look for her.

Neveaha Orellana was last seen in the 1300 block of Longfellow Street NW on Thursday. She was wearing a white shirt, pink pants and black sneakers, D.C. police said.

AMBER ALERT: Neveaha Orellana is a 14-year-old female with black hair and brown eyes, last seen in a white shirt, pink pants, & black sneakers in the 1300 block of Longfellow St, NW. Possible suspect vehicles: Black Cadillac SUV & Silver Sedan with VA Tag 10992U. Call 911 w/ info pic.twitter.com/M7u4XZfxAY — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 27, 2024

Police are looking for two vehicles potentially linked to her disappearance: A black Cadillac SUV and a silver sedan with a Virginia tag reading 10992U, police said.

Orellana is Black with a light complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. She's 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Amber Alerts are issued when a person could be in critical danger or may have been kidnapped.

If you have any information, call 911. Don't approach any potential suspects, police said.