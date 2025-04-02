Trump administration
Live updates: President Trump set to announce new round of tariffs

Trump administration officials have argued that the higher costs from tariffs are worth it for the increase in manufacturing jobs that would be created over the long-term.

U.S. President Donald Trump
  • Tariffs are fees U.S.-based companies pay the federal government when they import affected products into the United States.
  • Tariffs raise the cost of doing business outside the United States. 
President Donald Trump is set to announce a sweeping plan Wednesday to place tariffs on potentially trillions of dollars’ worth of goods imported into the United States. Follow along for live updates.

