Alexandria

Fights caught on video lead Alexandria school to move classes online

All Alexandria City High School classes will be held online out of an abundance of caution, Superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt said in a letter to families.

NBC Universal, Inc.

There will be no in-person classes at Alexandria City High School on Thursday and Friday after multiple fights broke out on one of their campuses, school officials said.

Several student fights at the King Street Campus location resulted in staff and students with injuries on Wednesday, Superintendent Dr. Melanie Kay-Wyatt said in a letter to families. As a result, all classes were moved online for the rest of the school week.

>📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Video shared with News4 by a parent shows what they said was students fighting inside the school. People throwing punches and kicking someone on the ground can be seen. News4 blurred the video.

School officials put the school on a "hold status" for the majority of the afternoon to ensure the safety of everyone in the building. The status is used to restrict movement within the building. All after-school activities were canceled except for a concert.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

Congress Dec 18

RFK Stadium, Key Bridge at stake for the DMV in government funding fight

Traffic 16 hours ago

MD official refutes VA claim about intentionally not fixing Beltway traffic

Kay-Wyatt said that moving classes online was out of an abundance of caution and to prevent further disruptions on Thursday and Friday.

In the letter, Kay-Wyatt said that she will work with the high school's administration to create a plan for additional measures that will be implemented when teachers and staff return on Jan. 6, 2025. The plan will "include severe consequences for any disruptive behavior."

The Department of Student Services and Equity will hold support circles for students and staff to process the recent events in the school. The support circles will be held on Thursday and Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.

This article tagged under:

AlexandriaVirginiaNorthern Virginia
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us