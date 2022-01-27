crash

5 Injured in Multicar Crash That Shut Down NB I-270: Officials

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue

At least five people were injured when multiple vehicles crashed early Thursday on Interstate 270 in Montgomery County, shutting down the main northbound lanes, officials said.

Multiple vehicles were overturned in the collision on I-270 near Interstate 370, in the Gaithersburg area, Montgomery County fire officials said.

Photos show at least one sedan with a crumpled front and numerous emergency vehicles.

Fuel spilled across the road, and hazardous materials teams responded to clean up, officials said.

The five injured people were taken to hospitals. One had serious injuries, but is expected to survive, officials said.

The northbound lanes reopened later Thursday morning.

Details on the circumstances of the crash weren’t immediately available.

