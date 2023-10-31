4 men shot near Washington Convention Center and on Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue

Four men were shot and wounded in two shootings late Monday in D.C., with one scene near the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and the other along Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, authorities said.

First, D.C. police were called to the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE at about 9:15 p.m. for reports of a shooting. On the scene, they found that two men had been shot. They were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive, police said.

Then, just after 10 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Seventh Street NW for reports of a shooting. They found two men shot, and both were taken to a hospital.

Police were looking for a gray Kia seen headed away from the scene of the second shooting.

No information was immediately released on suspects, what led to the shootings or the extent of the victims’ injuries.

