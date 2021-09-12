MPD

4 Children Found After Going Missing From Northwest DC

By NBC Washington Staff

Four children, ages 10, 11 and 12, who were missing from Northwest D.C. have been found, police said in an update. 

The Metropolitan Police Department released information at about 9:45 a.m. Sunday on the children who had been last seen at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. 

They were seen in the 2100 block of 37th Street NW, in the Glover Park area, and categorized as critical missing people.

Police said in an update at about 11:35 a.m. Sunday that they had been found. No additional information was immediately released.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

