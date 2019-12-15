WASHINGTON

3 Firefighters, 2 Civilians Hurt in Northeast DC Fire

Everyone injured is expected to recover

By Sophia Barnes

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three firefighters and two civilians were injured early Sunday when a fire broke out in an apartment housing many elderly or mobility-limited people.

All the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

D.C. Fire and EMS received a call about 5 a.m. and responded to 3400 Banneker Drive NE. Firefighters could see flames in the second story of the five-level building, officials said.

Local

PRINCE GEORGES COUNTY 5 hours ago

Mom Says Couple Saved Boy Having Seizure Along I-295 on Christmas Day

Washington DC 4 hours ago

String of Purse Snatchings Under Investigation in Northwest DC

A retired D.C. firefighter who lived on the second floor said his years of training kept him calm.

"But my concern was my neighbors. Trying to find out what was going on with them because we have a lot of people in here in wheelchairs or disabled," he said.

Firefighters climbed into the smoke-filled building to rescue residents in distress, including many people who are unable to walk, officials said.

Eighty firefighters responded and were able to knock out the fire. The cause is currently listed as undetermined, DC Fire and EMS said.

Residents on 25 apartments on the second floor and more apartments on the third floor have been displaced. The D.C. Housing Authority, the Red Cross and others are there to provide assistance.

This article tagged under:

WASHINGTOND.C.
Local U.S. & World Weather Investigations NBC4 Responds The Scene Sports Capital Games Health Tech Videos Politics First Read — DMV Community Traffic
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us