3 children hurt in Maryland Beltway crash after Virginia Beach abduction, chase from Fairfax County

Three children who are believed to have been abducted from Virginia Beach, Virginia, were injured in a rollover crash on the Capital Beltway in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Thursday morning. Virginia State Police chased the driver after attempting a traffic stop in Fairfax County, police said.

The crash occurred on the Outer Loop of Interstate 495 at the Branch Avenue ramp at about 9:05 a.m., the county’s fire department said.

Chopper4 video shows a black SUV with serious damage to the front end, with the airbags deployed.

Virginia State Police tried to stop the driver at about 8:45 a.m. in Fairfax County on I-95 near the 166 mile marker, police said. The driver refused to stop and a chase began. The driver headed north onto the Beltway and into Maryland, where he lost control and crashed, police said.

Three children and a man were injured in the crash, Prince George's County's fire department said. A helicopter rushed victims to hospitals. No information on their conditions was immediately released.

Traffic camera video in Virginia shows police trailing the driver in rush-hour traffic.

Virginia State Police troopers can be seen following an SUV moments before the crash in which three children were injured.

Amber Alert was issued for 3 siblings in 'extreme danger'

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert at about 2 a.m. Thursday for Zayin Plummer, 7; Zayir Plummer, 5; and Za'riyah Plummer, 16 months. Officials warned they were in "extreme danger."

The Virginia Beach Police Department said Dana Demetrius Plummer stabbed the children’s mother and then took the children at about 9 p.m. Wednesday.

“The children are believed to have been abducted by Dana Demetrius Plummer, 36, and may be traveling in a black 2024 Honda Passport SUV with temporary Virginia tags: 37555OR,” state police said.

‼️ On August 14, 2024, at approximately 9:00 pm, these 3 juveniles were abducted from their home in the 900 block of Jay Are Ct. in Virginia Beach by Dana Plummer. If anyone has seen Plummer or has any info about his whereabouts, contact a VBPD Detective: 757 385-4101 ‼️ pic.twitter.com/YIElZbcuko — Virginia Beach Police Department (@VBPD) August 15, 2024

“The children are believed to be in extreme danger and were last seen at Jay Are Court in Virginia Beach,” police continued.

Drivers in Maryland were advised to expect major delays.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

