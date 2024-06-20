21-year-old shot and killed in DC neighborhood his family left

A 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. early Thursday, after his mother says he visited family and friends in the Deanwood neighborhood.

Marcellus Jackson was the victim.

He was Denise Wilson’s youngest son. She told News4 she’s in a state of disbelief.

“I’m getting up and I’m like, ‘They didn’t say that. It’s like a dream in your head,’” she said.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4400 block of Hunt Place NE just after 3 a.m. Jackson was pronounced dead on the scene.

“What person would take my baby, and for what?” his mother asked. “People don’t think about how these are somebody’s children, somebody’s brother, somebody’s cousin.”

Wilson said she and her family moved away from the neighborhood where her son was shot and killed. Their house had been shot several times, she said.

Wilson said her son graduated from high school in 2021 and was working to find a more permanent job.

She said Jackson was one of dozens of people hurt when a driver plowed into a crowd of people at the Unifest street festival in Anacostia in 2007.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Wilson asked Mayor Muriel Bowser to start listening to what D.C. parents say about crime.

“This is my baby,” she said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.