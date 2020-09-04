2 Young Boys Found Safe After Carjacking in Maryland

Someone stole a car with two young boys inside from a Maryland gas station Friday.

The mother of the 2-year-old and 7-month-old children was pumping gas at an Exxon gas station in the 8100 block of Ritchie Highway just after 9 p.m. when a man jumped in her car and drove away, Anne Arundel County police said.

The boys and the car were found unharmed at a Walmart across the street shortly after an Amber Alert was issued.

Anyone with information should call the Anne Arundel County Police Department at 410-222-8610 or 911.