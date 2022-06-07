2 Women, Man Found Shot to Death in Fairfax County Apartment

Two women and a man were found shot and killed inside an apartment in the Fair Lakes area of Fairfax County, Virginia, on Tuesday, police say.
About 10: 30 a.m., the mother of a women who lives at the apartment at the Camden Fair Lakes Apartments complex asked police to do a welfare check after she couldn't reach her daughter and learned her daughter didn't show up for work, police said.
When officers arrived and knocked on the apartment door, a roommate answered and let them inside, police said. They found the two women and a man shot to death in a bedroom. All of them were in their mid- to late-20s, police believe.
Police said the woman who let them in the unit is not considered a person of interest at this time.
Investigators are still trying to determine the circumstances of the shooting, but said they don't believe there is a threat to the public.
