A D.C. hotel was evacuated due to a fire Saturday afternoon.

Two wedding parties were among the evacuations at the Four Seasons Hotel in the 2800 block of Pennsylvania Avenue NW, according to D.C. Fire and EMS.

Firefighters responded to reports of smoke at the hotel and found heavy smoke coming from the exhaust on the roof and smoke on the first floor of the building.

Download our free NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get the latest local news and weather.

They found fire in ductwork. It originated in a ground level restaurant.

No injuries were reported.