2 Hurt After Fall From Balcony in Clarksburg

Two people are hurt after they fell from the balcony of a home in Clarksburg, Maryland, fire officials say.

Two adults fell from the second-floor balcony of a house on Cypress Spring Road, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said.

One person had traumatic injuries and was taken to a hospital via helicopter. The helicopter landed on a nearby sports field, a fire department photo shows.

MCFRS units in Clarksburg and MSP Avaition are treating 2 adults with life threatening injuries after a fall from a balcony. One flown to Shock Trauma and one by Ambulance to Suburban. @mcfrsPIO pic.twitter.com/7lWvJw0YrG — Jason Blake (@mcfrsPIO7) September 20, 2021

The other person was transported via ambulance.

A heavy police presence could be seen on the block lined with townhouses. The street was closed to traffic.

Information on the possible cause of the fall was not immediately released.

