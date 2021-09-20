Clarksburg

2 Hurt After Fall From Balcony in Clarksburg

By NBC Washington Staff

Two people are hurt after they fell from the balcony of a home in Clarksburg, Maryland, fire officials say. 

Two adults fell from the second-floor balcony of a house on Cypress Spring Road, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service said. 

One person had traumatic injuries and was taken to a hospital via helicopter. The helicopter landed on a nearby sports field, a fire department photo shows.

The other person was transported via ambulance. 

A heavy police presence could be seen on the block lined with townhouses. The street was closed to traffic. 

Information on the possible cause of the fall was not immediately released. 

