2 Frederick Officers, Suspect Injured in Shooting

Two police officers and a suspect were injured in a shooting in Frederick, Maryland, Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The shooting was reported shortly before 1 p.m. at the corner of Waverly Drive and Key Parkway.

The two officers were injured after responding to a call about a "suspicious" man with a gun, Frederick Police Chief Jason Lando said. Shortly after the officers' arrival at the scene, the police department received a call over the radio that there was a shooting, Lando said.

More details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

The two wounded officers, a man and a woman, are Frederick city police officers. The suspect was also injured, police said.

The officers and the suspect were flown to the Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

The department is waiting for updates on their conditions.

Several schools in the area were placed on lockout for a short time Friday afternoon. In a lockout, students and staff go inside and lock the doors, and exterior doors are locked with only authorized access to the building. Activities are conducted as usual inside, the Frederick school district said.

All students are safe, the school district said.

The lockout was lifted about 2:15 p.m.

The following Frederick schools were on lockout status:

Butterfly Ridge Elementary School

Frederick High School

Hillcrest Elementary School

Lincoln Elementary School

Parkway Elementary School

SUCCESS Program

Waverley Elementary School

West Frederick Middle School

Police said they will provide another update at 5 p.m. Friday.

