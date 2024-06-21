2 dead, 1 hurt in fiery I-270 crash; some lanes closed

Two people have died and at least one another person was hurt in a crash on I-270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday, authorities say. Some lanes of the major roadway were closed.

The crash occurred on northbound I-270 between Falls Road and Route 28 before 5 a.m. Three vehicles were involved.

One person was able to get out of their car after it caught fire and was rushed to a hospital, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. Two other people were trapped in a car and did not survive. A third vehicle appeared to be abandoned.

Images of the crash showed burned, horrifically mangled wreckage.

On I-270 NB after Falls Rd (x5), a serious crash & vehicle fire blocks all main lanes. Stay with us for the latest at 103.5 FM and https://t.co/Trjju7JGr5 for details on the 8s #dctraffic #vatraffic (Video by @alexanderjimmy) pic.twitter.com/fiSNZjdgP5 — WTOP Traffic (@WTOPtraffic) June 21, 2024

The main/express lanes of northbound I-270 were blocked as of 6:15 a.m. Local lanes were open between Montrose Road and Route 28. All main lanes were closed, state officials warned, advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.

ALERT: MONTGOMERY COUNTY: CRASH: 1-270 NORTHBOUND AT EXIT 6A MD 28 W. MONTGOMERY AVE: ALL MAIN LANES CLOSED: EXPECT DELAYS: USE AN ALTERNATE ROUTE: #MDTRAFFIC SOC — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) June 21, 2024

NB I270 IAO Falls Rd - Main/Express lanes BLOCKED, NOTE: local lanes OPEN between Montrose Rd and Route 28 https://t.co/FNlVTOsr8O pic.twitter.com/926Go1dQXD — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) June 21, 2024

The names of those who died were not immediately released. No information was immediately released on what may have caused the crash.

