2 dead, 1 hurt in fiery I-270 crash; some lanes closed

Two people have died and at least one another person was hurt in a crash on I-270 in Montgomery County, Maryland, early Friday, authorities say. Some lanes of the major roadway were closed.
The crash occurred on northbound I-270 between Falls Road and Route 28 before 5 a.m. Three vehicles were involved.
One person was able to get out of their car after it caught fire and was rushed to a hospital, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. Two other people were trapped in a car and did not survive. A third vehicle appeared to be abandoned.
Images of the crash showed burned, horrifically mangled wreckage.
The main/express lanes of northbound I-270 were blocked as of 6:15 a.m. Local lanes were open between Montrose Road and Route 28. All main lanes were closed, state officials warned, advising drivers to expect delays and seek alternate routes.
The names of those who died were not immediately released. No information was immediately released on what may have caused the crash.
Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.