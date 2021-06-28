Hyattsville

14-Year-Old Boy With Autism Missing From Hyattsville

By NBC Washington Staff

A 14-year-old boy with autism is missing after he left his home in Hyattsville, police say. 

Adrien Pleas was last seen in the area of 41st Avenue and Queensburg Road on Monday morning, according to police. He was wearing a red shirt with a “Lion King” design and the words “Hakuna Matata,” blue basketball shorts and black shoes. He previously was photographed wearing the same shirt.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 301-985-5050. He “may not verbally respond if approached,” police said. Pleas is considered a critical missing person.

