14-Year-Old Boy With Autism Missing From Hyattsville

A 14-year-old boy with autism is missing after he left his home in Hyattsville, police say.

Adrien Pleas was last seen in the area of 41st Avenue and Queensburg Road on Monday morning, according to police. He was wearing a red shirt with a “Lion King” design and the words “Hakuna Matata,” blue basketball shorts and black shoes. He previously was photographed wearing the same shirt.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

CRITICAL MISSING: 14-year-old Adrien Pleas, autistic and may not verbally respond if approached. Left home alone 6/28; last seen near 41st and Queensberry wearing this red shirt, blue shorts and black shoes. Please do not approach him. Call 301-985-5050 with info.

Pls retweet. pic.twitter.com/gDT1hb60Oq — City of Hyattsville Police Department (@HyattsvillePD) June 28, 2021

Anyone who sees him is asked to call 301-985-5050. He “may not verbally respond if approached,” police said. Pleas is considered a critical missing person.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.