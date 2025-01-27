14-year-old boy killed in shooting on South Capitol Street

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in D.C. on Sunday afternoon.

Someone opened fire in the 4000 block of South Capitol Street at about 2:30 p.m., police said. Officers responded and found the teen suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS took him to a hospital, where he died.

News4 video shows shattered glass and crime tape blocking off the block.

The teen’s name was not immediately released.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police, including by submitting a tip anonymously. News4 is working to learn more.