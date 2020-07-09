14-Year-Old Arrested in DC Homicide

D.C. police arrested a 14 year old suspect in connection to a homicide that took place in Southeast Saturday.

The arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the killing of Antonio Gardiner of Oxon Hill, Maryland. The 14 year old suspect was arrested on charges of first degree murder.

Gardiner, 36, was found shot Saturday night when police responded to a call for a shooting on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. When police arrived, medics transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Video footage from a nearby McDonald's aided police in their investigation, officials said in a press conference Thursday. Police are seeking additional assistance in finding the second suspect.