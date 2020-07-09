DC

14-Year-Old Arrested in DC Homicide

By NBCWashington Staff

Modern LED light bar on police cruiser flashing red and blue emergency lights.
Getty Images (File)

D.C. police arrested a 14 year old suspect in connection to a homicide that took place in Southeast Saturday.

The arrest was made Wednesday in connection to the killing of Antonio Gardiner of Oxon Hill, Maryland. The 14 year old suspect was arrested on charges of first degree murder.

Gardiner, 36, was found shot Saturday night when police responded to a call for a shooting on the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue SE. When police arrived, medics transported the victim to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Local

Fairfax County 2 hours ago

Senior Citizen and Her Son Terrorized by Home Invasion

coronavirus 3 hours ago

Uncertain Future for School Child Care Programs

Video footage from a nearby McDonald's aided police in their investigation, officials said in a press conference Thursday. Police are seeking additional assistance in finding the second suspect.

This article tagged under:

DCDC PoliceSoutheast DC
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Health Changing Minds Safe at Home U.S. & World Investigations NBC4 Responds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us