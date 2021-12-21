DC Reinstates Indoor Mask Mandate

Washington, D.C., has reinstated a mandate that masks be worn in indoor, public places amid a troubling rise in COVID-19 cases.

The mask mandate went into effect at 6 a.m. Tuesday and is set to remain in effect at least until 6 a.m. Jan. 31, 2022, according to an order from the mayor.

Face coverings are required in offices, gyms, stores, entertainment venues, houses of worship, restaurants (unless you are actively eating or drinking) and other establishments.

Masks have been required in schools, health care facilities and on public transit, and those requirements will continue.

Masks aren't recommended for anyone under the age of 2 or people who would be unable to safely remove one if needed.

D.C. lifted its mask mandate less than a month ago, on Nov. 22.

Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Monday that she was declaring a new state of emergency, citing data about increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases.

The latest efforts to fight the virus also include making more test kits available, including offering free rapid at-home test kits at libraries. D.C. Public Schools will also close after winter break so students can get tested.

Bowser said she understands many residents’ fatigue with COVID safety precautions.

“I think we’re all tired of it. I’m tired of it too. But we have to respond to what’s happening in our city and what’s happening in our nation," she said.